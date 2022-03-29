Beaumont Police find 15-year-old shot in home with marijuana, guns and ammo

Detectives say numerous shell casings were in the street in front of the house.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting that left a boy suffering from a gunshot wound in a home with marijuana, guns, and ammunition.

Beaumont Police officers received a call Tuesday around 4 a.m. about multiple shots fired in the 3800 block of Bryan Drive.

While officers were headed to the location, another caller told police someone was shot.

Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old boy inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

As the investigation continued, detectives said they noticed numerous shell casings in the street in front of the house.

Officers also used a search warrant inside the home and found marijuana, synthetic marijuana, eight firearms, numerous high capacity magazines and ammunition, according to Beaumont Police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

Read full news release from Beaumont Police...

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 4:11 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 3800 block of Bryan in reference to multiple calls of shots fired.

While officers were in route, another caller advised that there was a victim of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a 15 year old male inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

They also located numerous shell casings in the street in front of the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the residence which yielded suspected marijuana and synthetic marijuana as well as 8 firearms, numerous high capacity magazines and ammunition. The investigation is on-going.