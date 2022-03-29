Winnie woman wanted for murder after body of 16-year-old girl was found in Jefferson County

Deputies said Chelsea Shipp is known to frequently visit Galveston County, Chambers County and West Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman from Winnie who is wanted for murder, after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found in Jefferson County.

A murder warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Chelsea Shipp. Shipp is believed to be armed, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release.

Shipp was last seen driving a 2017 White Dodge single-cab truck, with Texas license plate NLT4817. She is known to frequently visit Galveston County, Chambers County and West Jefferson County, according to the release.

Another suspect, 22-year-old Cody Arnold, has already been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The body was found on Sunday, March 27 around 5 p.m. Deputies went to the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner in West Jefferson County, after being notified of a possible murder.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of a 16-year-old girl who had suffered a gunshot wound. At this time, her identity is unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release:

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.