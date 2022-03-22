Jefferson County commissioners table decision to make repairs at Ford Park

County leaders considered replacing a cooling tower valued roughly at $205,000.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Commissioner's Court met Tuesday to talk about repairs at the Ford Park entertainment complex.

Almost two weeks after the sale of Ford Park fell through, county commissioners decided not to take any action. County leaders considered replacing a cooling tower valued roughly at $205,000.

The sale of the park fell through earlier this month, but county auditor Patrick Swain told 12News, several new potential buyers have expressed interest.

So far, no one has gone public to identify themselves.

The sale of Ford Park fell through after the Renaissance Development Group missed a string of deadlines to pay for the complex. The developers planned to bring horse racing to the county.

County officials said they, "gave the potential purchaser every opportunity to get this done."

In late February of 2022, Jefferson County commissioners said the Renaissance Development Group had until March 4 to pay an additional $560,000 in earnest money. That deadline was missed, effectively killing the sale.

It is possible for the sale of Ford Park to go back out for a bid, however, county officials said they knew that "everybody wanted this deal to go through."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.