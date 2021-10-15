Port Neches-Groves High School JV football player suffers brain injury during Thursday night game

Several posts can be found on social media offering prayers for the teen and his family.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches-Groves junior varsity football player is being treated in a Houston hospital after suffering a brain injury during a football game Thursday night.

Noah Jackson is being treated at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston after he was injured in the game against Vidor High School's JV team.

Jackson, who is a sophomore, was taken by helicopter to Texas Children's on Thursday night, his mom, Kim Borne, told 12News.

Several posts can be found on social media offering prayers for the teen and his family.

"I would like to sincerely thank everyone in our communities for the love, support and prayers. We can feel your prayers, and they are greatly appreciated," Borne, told 12News on Friday morning.

"Noah’s first love is football, from the time he could say the word," she said.

"This is going to be a new journey for all of us. God is in control. I trust and have faith that He will see us through. Thank you, again, and remember to keep those prayers going," Borne said via Facebook messenger.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Neches-Groves ISD news release...

One of our JV football players sustained an injury at the game last night.

He is receiving medical care at Texas Children's Hospital.

The PNG family is offering its support and prayers to the player and his family for his full recovery.