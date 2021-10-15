Longtime Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson dies at 66 after battle with cancer

Chesson retired from his post in the spring of 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Family and friends of a former Jefferson County judge are mourning his death Friday morning.

Ray Chesson, who spent 24 years as the Precinct Four Justice of the Peace, died Thursday night after a battle with cancer according to a Facebook post by his son Justin Chesson. He was 66.

Chesson retired from his post in the spring of 2021. He told the Beaumont Enterprise in March 2021 that he had been diagnosed with cancer several months before and was retiring to concentrate on his health.

He also told The Enterprise that he was stepping down so that a new judge could be appointed as he did not want the justice of the peace office to suffer.

His term was set to end at the end of 2022.

"As many of you know, he was battling cancer, and if you knew my Dad - he always fought hard, but always on his terms. My mother, my brother and I, along with our families appreciate your continued prayers," the younger Chesson wrote on Facebook when announcing his father's death.

His son Justin Chesson is campaigning to take over his father's seat on the JP bench. Beaumont attorney Travis McCall was appointed by Jefferson County commissioners to fulfill Chesson's term.

Funeral arrangements for Chesson are pending.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.