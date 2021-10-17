Noah's Circle | Port Neches event held to pray for teen who suffered serious brain injury during JV football game

The teen is currently at Texas Children’s Hospital receiving treatment after being placed in a medically induced coma.

PORT NECHES, Texas — An event was held Sunday in Port Neches to pray for a highschool football player who suffered a serious brain injury during a Thursday night game.

Members of the Port Neches community gathered at the Riverfront Park to uplift Port Neches-Groves sophomore Noah Jackson and his family in their thoughts and prayers. Jackson is currently at Texas Children’s Hospital receiving treatment after being placed in a medically induced coma.

More than 100 people attended the gathering, including Jackson’s coaches, teammates and two twin brothers. Jackson’s friends said they have been praying for the injured teen and hope that he gets out of the hospital soon.

Those in attendance said that even though they never expected something like this to happen, they have confidence that Jackson will come out of the ordeal stronger than ever. Those closest to the teen said he is resilient and a good person who is respectful to others.

Jackson’s family has been posting updates regarding in his condition on a public Facebook page, Prayer’s for Noah. On Sunday afternoon, Jackson’s family said he is still in a coma and is being treated for a seizure that he likely suffered in the injury.

Jackson was life flighted to the Houston hospital after suffering a head injury during a junior varsity football game.

Several posts could be found the next day on social media offering prayers for the teen and his family.

"I would like to sincerely thank everyone in our communities for the love, support and prayers. We can feel your prayers, and they are greatly appreciated," Kim Borne, Jackson's mother, told 12News on Friday morning.

"Noah’s first love is football, from the time he could say the word," she said.

"This is going to be a new journey for all of us. God is in control. I trust and have faith that He will see us through. Thank you, again, and remember to keep those prayers going," Borne said via Facebook messenger.

Prayer vigil held for Noah Jackson on Sunday in Port Neches 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

From a Friday Port Neches-Groves ISD news release...

One of our JV football players sustained an injury at the game last night.

He is receiving medical care at Texas Children's Hospital.

The PNG family is offering its support and prayers to the player and his family for his full recovery.