Port Arthur water crews repairing water main break on Regency Drive, residents may experience low water pressure

Port Arthur Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 7700 block of Regency Drive. Customers from Turtle Creek Drive to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard and between Regency Drive to US 69 Access Road may experience low water pressure to no water in their area for about 4 hours.