Decomposed body found in vacant building in Beaumont

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins was called to the scene on Friday. He pronounced one individual dead and has ordered an autopsy.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A decomposed body was found by Beaumont police at a vacant burned out building in the 2100 block of Magnolia on Friday.

Police responded in reference to a deceased person around 11:40 a.m.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins was called to the scene. He pronounced one individual dead and has ordered an autopsy.

The body was discovered to be in the advanced stages of decomposition, so identification and cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Jefferson County Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist.

Beaumont Police Department's Persons Crimes Detectives are investigating with the assistance of the Special Assignment Unit.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

