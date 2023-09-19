Drake gives shout-out to Beaumont car dealership in song on latest album

At the end of the second track, "Amen," on Drake's new album the outgoing voice message for Mercedes Benz of Beaumont can be heard.

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you've given a listen to Drake's latest album, that dropped this morning, you might have noticed a nod to the 409 in the form of a shout-out to a Beaumont car dealership and a mention by Snoop Dogg.

At the end of the second track, "Amen," on Drake's anticipated new album "For All The Dogs" the outgoing voice message for Mercedes Benz of Beaumont can clearly be heard.

About 21 seconds from the end of the track the trill of a phone line ringing can be heard twice over the lyrics followed by the voice message.

"Thank you for calling Mercedes Benz of Beaumont. If you know your party's extension you may dial it at anytime or dial nine for company directory. For sales, please press one."

The sound of what we can only assume is the number one key being pushed is then heard followed by the trill of the line ringing and then the song ends.

Teezo Touchdown, a rapper from Beaumont, is featured on the song, "Amen," so we can assume he may have had something to do with it.

The Beaumont rapper released his debut album, "How do you sleep at night?," in early September 2023.

Users on the platform formerly known as Twitter took notice of the sampled voicemail message with several tweets Friday morning mentioning the shoutout.

This man Drake got the Mercedes Benz of Beaumont menu reading in a song on his album 👏🏾😂 Wild! — Tony W (@AntWood1868) October 6, 2023

Not Mercedes Benz of Beaumont @Drake 😂😂😂 — Hey Miss Bailey (@SaintRo214) October 6, 2023

Then, in the outro of the eighth track "7969 Santa," Snoop Dogg can be heard mentioning Teezo Touchdown and Beaumont.

"That's the new Teezo Touchdown, straight for all the dogs that's drivin' around Beaumont..."

This all made us wonder if Drake had bought a car from the dealership to drive around near his new Houston area ranch, so we gave the dealership a call.

Sadly the company that owns the dealership told us they had no comment.

The new album that dropped on Friday has 23 tracks, featuring artists like SZA, J. Cole, Chief Keef, 21 Savage and more, but the massive album begins with the song 'Virginia Beach' and features vocals in the intro and outro by Frank Ocean, according to Genius.

The album follows up "Honestly Nevermind" and his collaboration album with 21 Savage "Her Loss," both released in 2022.

The song is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.