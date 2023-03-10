Police: Multiple arrested in connection to beating at Beaumont gas station that left 1 seriously injured

Chief Jimmy Singletary tells 12news seven suspects have been identified and about 10 to 15 individuals will be charged with assault and aggravated assault.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Suspects have been identified and arrests have been made following the attack of a man at a Beaumont gas station.

The fight happened on Sunday, Oct. 1 at a Shell gas station off of Concord Road in Beaumont and left a man seriously injured. The victim was able to speak to police the same day of the incident.

Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary tells 12news seven suspects have been identified and about 10 to 15 individuals will be charged with assault and aggravated assault.

Police say a man pulled a rifle out of his pants and started hitting the victim. More than one gun was involved in the attack.

Some of the suspects don’t have a clue why the victim started to get beat up, they just joined in on the fight, according to Singletary.

The Shell store owner is being cooperative with police. Officials say this is not the first time that this kind of event has happened at this particular gas station.

Singletary confirms warrants have been signed and sent out.

No juveniles were involved in this fight. Police say Crime Stoppers tips helped them identify some suspects.

The gas station's surveillance camera caught the fight as well as police response to the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.