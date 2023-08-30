Port Arthur ISD unable to meet Sep. 1 deadline of having armed guards across 15 campuses

Port Arthur ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie thinks it will cost the district more than $1 million to hire enough guards to arm their campuses.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District's School Board is using "a good cause exception" to buy more time in complying with a new state law.

Texas House Bill 3 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June and goes into effect September 1, 2023.

This law would require mental health training for school district employees who regularly interact with students, require at least one armed security officer at all campuses during regular school hours and other provisions.

Safety inspections by the Texas School Safety Center are also required every five years.

The law creates a safety and security department within the Texas Education Agency. The TEA will now have to notify parents of any violent activity on campus.

Port Arthur has 15 campuses and arming all of them, will be expensive.

"Anytime you're carrying a firearm around our children and staff, it's serious, so that is why, ideally, you want a police officer," Port Arthur ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie said.

Officers are hard to come by, so the next option is arming a teacher

"I don't think any of us thought that one day we may have to carry a firearm on our hip, that's not what we signed on for, so it's a different level of concern," he said.

School safety was a priority for both chambers this legislative session after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde left 19 children and two teachers dead in 2022.

However, State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, voted against the bill.

"I didn't vote for it, because I saw it to be an unfunded mandate, I had my own bill, and my own request to put a DPS trooper in every school. The state of Texas should pay for it, and we can afford to do it," Gutierrez said. "We've allowed school districts to basically have to fend for themselves, or find some volunteer who will do the work, who may or may not have the training necessary."

District 22 Texas State Representative Christian Manuel also voted against House Bill 3.

Rep. Manuel provided the following statement to 12News:

I voted against House Bill 3, driven by my conviction that the bill warranted enhanced funding and a more flexible timeline to enable districts to smoothly transition.



A rushed implementation could inadvertently place schools in an unenviable position, with limited room for thoughtful decision-making.



This decision-making pressure, while well-intentioned, can inadvertently result in schools feeling cornered and compelled to make decisions that may not align with their overall vision for student and staff success and safety.



My commitment to educational progress remains steadfast, and my vote against HB 3 is rooted in a dedication to ensuring that any legislative advancements truly empower our educational institutions, rather than inadvertently burdening them.

Dr. Porterie thinks it will cost the district more that $1 million to hire enough guards to arm their campuses.

"There's never enough funding, the answer to that question is, there is never enough," he said.

Despite the challenges, Porterie says the district will do whatever it takes to meet the mandates and keep campuses safe.

"Because every student, every staff member deserves to go home at the end of the day alive, and that is our charge, to ensure that that happens," he said.

Superintendent Porterie says by using the exception, the district will have at least one more year to staff each campus.

The district plans to open 20 positions, which he hopes will be filled with trained officers. If not, plan b is arming teachers.