Multiple fire departments working to contain 15-acre fire in Orange County, 2K residents without power

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire broke out and sparked a wildfire on E Claire Dr, Orange.

Orange County Emergency Service District 1 responded along with Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department, West Orange Volunteer Fire Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Little Cypress Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service and Acadian.

The fire is currently 15 acres and no evacuations have been called at this time.

There are over 2,000 residents in the area near the fire currently without power according to Entergy's Power Outage Map.

Orangefield ISD posted on their Facebook page that students at Orangefield High School, Orangefield Junior High and Orangefield Elementary students on bus 193 will need to be picked up at the campuses because of the grass fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.