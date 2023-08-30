Arena inside Montagne Center at Lamar University renamed to Neches Federal Credit Union Arena

Neches Federal Credit Union will also provide a branch inside the Setzer Center and smart ATM's with live tellers on campus.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Neches Federal Credit Union and Lamar University have officially announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership.

Neches FCU has become the official credit union of Lamar University, according to a news release from Neches FCU.

As part of this "historic partnership," the arena inside the Montagne Center is being renamed to the Neches Federal Credit Union Arena.

This arena will be the home of Lamar Basketball as well as other events inside the Montagne Center.

Neches Federal Credit Union’s President/CEO Jason Landry says they're excited to expand their relationship and recognize their mission alignment with Lamar.

"This partnership represents a powerful opportunity for Neches FCU to make a lasting impact on the lives of students, athletes, faculty, and the entire Lamar University community," Landry said in the release.

Lamar University President Dr. Jaime Taylor says this partnership is a true testament to Neches FCU's commitment in creating meaningful and lasting partnerships in the community.

"We extend our gratitude to Neches Federal Credit Union for an investment that will impact our faculty, students, staff, community and alumni for years to come," Taylor said.

Neches FCU will now also provide new banking technology on campus in the form of a credit union branch inside the Setzer Center and smart ATM's with live tellers on campus, according to the release.

The credit union will also begin to host on-campus workshops and seminars to provide students with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions.

