Beaumont Police are asking for public's help to identify three suspects in a 7-11 robbery

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve an aggravated robbery.

On August 7, 2023 a little before 2 a.m. three men robbed the clerk at the 7-11 located on Calder Ave according to Beaumont Police.

Police say two of the three suspects entered the store and jumped over the counter. They demanded money from the clerk and were last seen running south from business. The third suspect remained at the door as a lookout.

The first suspect had a handgun, and was wearing a gray jacket, jeans, a mask and gloves.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, jeans, a mask and gloves.

The third suspect was wearing an orange jacket, dark colored jeans, a mask and gloves.

If you have information about this investigation, you can contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS, 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.