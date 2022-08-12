Beaumont Police Department celebrates Chief Singletary

At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief James P. Singletary was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Congratulations are in order!

At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief James P. Singletary was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Singletary was appointed Chief of Police by Beaumont City Council in September 2011.

This award is award is evidence that the Beaumont Police Department prides itself in keeping positive relationships with other entities such as the US Attorney's Office.

The BPD sends out a special thank you to US Attorney Brit Featherston, First Assistant US Attorney Matt Quinn, and the many others involved in this awards ceremony.

Singletary says that he is honored to serve and work alongside the dedicated police officers and civilians of the Beaumont Police Department, according to a message from him on the BPD site.