Burkeville teen attacked by 17 dogs intends to press charges

Shelly Engel was walking along highway 87, just north of highway 63 when she was attacked by over a dozen dogs.

BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Burkeville teen who was attacked by dogs opens up about her horrific encounter.

Shelly Engel, 19, was walking along highway 87, just north of highway 63 when she was attacked.

It was supposed to be a regular Sunday for the teen, who walks the same route to and from work almost every day.

Unfortunately, on that day Engel was mauled by 17 dogs as she walked past the yard where the dogs reside.

“Out of nowhere, the dogs came out and started attacking me and I was scared for my life,” said Engel

The teen says that she is lucky to be alive after the dogs’ bit and pulled on her, forcing her to the ground.

“I tried to put up a fight and get away from the dogs, they had got me again and I gave up and I laid there,” said Engel.

She is thankful that a good Samaritan who witnessed the attack, stepped in to save her life.

Neighbors along highway 87 say this isn't the first time they have complained about the house where Engel was attacked.

Abigail Klempky, who lives across from the house, says that her and her family don’t stay out in their own yard for long because they don’t feel safe.

Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says that when he and his team arrived on the scene to provide medical treatment, the dogs remained aggressive.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the dogs has been cited and one of the dogs has been put down.

Engel is now left to treat her wounds but says that she has every intention pf pressing charges and holding the dog owner accountable.

“I would love to press charges, because it's not fair for anyone to have to go through this,” said Engel.