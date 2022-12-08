Man sentenced for role in assault that left a teen hospitalized

Thomas Adam Kent, of Nederland, was ordered by Judge Stevens to serve 180 days in custody by way of weekend jail, which will start on Friday December 9, 2022.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 39-year-old Nederland man will spend weekends in jail for almost two years and the next ten years on probation after pleading guilty to an intoxication assault that injured a teenager.

Thomas Adam Kent, of Nederland, was ordered by Judge Stevens to serve 180 days in custody by way of weekend jail, which will start on Friday December 9, 2022.

He will receive only two days’ time served for each weekend, according to the latest update of jail standards commissions.

Judge Stevens also ordered Kent to pay a $500 fine and restitution in the amount of $9,550.

Kent is required to pay $4,500 of the restitution for the victim, immediately.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.