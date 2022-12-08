Lamar University honors first-generation graduates

137 Lamar students were recognized at the college’s inaugural first generation student cording reception.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Graduating college is a big deal but an even bigger deal for first generation graduates.

Thursday, December 8, 2022, there were 137 Lamar University students that were recognized at the college’s inaugural first generation student cording reception.

More than half of Lamar students are first generation, according to the school’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Dr. Wilma Jackson.

First generation means that neither of the student’s parents received a bachelor’s degree.

Dr. Jackson and her colleagues wanted to honor the students in a special way.

During the cord ceremony, each student was presented with a red and yellow cord.

"We did not choose these colors by accident, the red means wisdom and the yellow is for persistence and perseverance,” Jackson said, “So that's why these two together represent our students in our opinion."

One student shared his journey of perseverance.

Lamar student Dominique Jones, who dedicates his achievement to his late father, says that it took him over a decade to walk the stage.

Jones, who stepped away from college in 2013 to put his mental health first, persevered and came back to have his best semester yet.

"It feels good, it feels amazing because it was just a couple years ago, I didn't think that I would ever be here, I didn't think I would ever finish,” says Jones.

The senior will be one of the hundreds of students at Lamar to proudly walk the stage at the Montagne Center.

Lamar’s graduation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, and Saturday, December 10, 2022.