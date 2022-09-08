Time to study student dress codes as classes set to start

Getting to know your district's dress code can help lead to a smooth start to the school year.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time to study your school's dress code to help keep your student from having any issues on their first day of school this week.

12news spoke with school administrators in Port Arthur and Little Cypress about what parents need to remember about dress codes and uniforms this year.

The administration at the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Independent School District wants to build positive relationships with its families and keep communication open according to Little Cypress Elementary School principal Amber Hawk.

Hawk wants parents to feel comfortable talking about the school dress code policies. She says the policy varies per campus and grade level and understands that it can be a lot for parents to keep up with dress code policies while they shop for back-to-school clothing.

"I don't see this as a problem for our age. We just want the kids to be here at school," she says with a big smile.

Hawk acknowledges that as students get older and start dressing themselves and even buying their own clothes dress code issues can become more of a challenge.

The policy at Little Cypress Elementary School hasn't changed much outside of allowing some jeans with holes according to Hawk.

Elementary and middle school students in the Port Arthur Independent School District are required to wear uniforms.

This includes polo-style shirts with three buttons or button up shirts according to media and communication specialist Adrienne Lott.

Shirt colors can be gray, red, black, white, navy blue or baby blue she says.

High School students in Port Arthur aren't required to wear uniforms but still have a dress code to follow.

Because every shoe must have a back, Crocs are not allowed.

"Sometimes I have seen problems with secondary campuses and the children want to wear linen pants and linen pants you can see straight through them. So that's not something that's appropriate," Lott said.

Because school clothes can be expensive some may want to donate clothes or money to help families and students in need. Check with your student's campus or school counselor to see how you can help.