'Campus Crime Stoppers' program launches in Southeast Texas

The app will give students and faculty an anonymous way of tipping off authorities in situations dealing with bullying, vaping, fighting, mental health and more.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of Southeast Texas students will head back to the classrooms soon with a program designed to provide them an extra piece of protection.

The ‘Campus Crime Stoppers’ program has now expanded into more schools in the region. It’ll aim at keeping the students and faculty safe by giving everyone an anonymous way of tipping off authorities.

This includes everything from vaping to even bullying.

The program has already seen great success in Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District schools and now other districts will get to test it out this school year.

Assistant Superintendent for Hamshire-Fannett Jon Burris says it has allowed students and faculty be the watchdogs for campus.

"Whether it could be a fight that breaks out, vaping of course that one is huge...that is one of our biggest issues not only here but all over the United States," Burris said. "Maybe some mental health issues, kids talking bad about hurting themselves."

Tips submitted in the app will be sent to the proper authorities and be handled in a timely manner.

Regional Director of Crime Stoppers Jeremy Raley says this program is implemented virtually region-wide and it's absolutely free to any school.

“It's the same app, so when someone hits p3 and they report it. They will go to schools and different things. We have different offenses listed underneath the schools as well. We have mental health, that's a big deal,” said Raley.

Raley says their main goal in implementing this program is to create a safer environment in all schools.

"We offer this service free of charge, we offer this service public, private, charter to any school free of charge. Our goal is not to get arrested or get parents fined. Our goal is to make our kids, and staff and faculty one hundred percent safe." he said.

And just like Crime Stoppers, Campus Crime Stoppers leads to cash rewards. So if you see something, say something.

Burris hopes with extra sets of eyes all around campus, this can help put a stop to rising crime.

"This lets the students know if they are doing things they shouldn't be doing. Maybe this will be a big deterrent for them," he said.

