Beaumont mom's business adds personality to clear student backpacks

BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texas schools will be enforcing policies calling for clear or mesh backpacks for the 2022-23 school year, but one Southeast Texas mom is working to add some flair to those boring clear backpacks.

Whether it’s baseball, Star Wars, or an LOL doll, Rekell Williams, of Beaumont, can add some personal décor to your child's plain, clear backpack.

Williams, owner of KellzKraftz has been personalizing backpacks since 2019 after noticing the clear backpacks made it difficult for students to express themselves.

The mother of four says she agrees with the new clear backpack policy in schools but thinks it can be boring for kids to go to school with a plain backpack.

Now she’s using her love of crafts and student’s imaginations to adorn the very basic backpacks.

“I came out with this idea to give kids the opportunity to express their personalities a little bit more on something they're going to have to wear every day,” she says.

Inside a small blue shed you'll find Williams snipping away as she personalizes clear backpacks for kids.

Being a crafts person, she understands the importance of expression.

That's why when clear backpack policies began being enforced in schools, she decided to open her business in 2019.

When her fiancé got her a Cricut Maker die cutting machine for Christmas her business really took off she says.

Williams, who hopes to send students back to school with a little style, will provide the clear backpack and design for $30 or you can bring your own backpack and she will personalize it for $15.

You can reach out to her via email at KellzKraftz@gmail.com or on Facebook by using the hashtag #KellzKraftz. Call her at 409-225-2329.