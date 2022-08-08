Watch for buses, school zones this week as classes begin across Southeast Texas

Students are heading back to school this week and that means school zones are back as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — While parents have already spent the last few weeks prepping for the first day of school it's a good idea to get reacquainted with school zone rules to avoid accidents or a hefty fine.

Schools in Southeast Texas are getting back in session starting this week and that means school buses and school zones are back as well.

In a school zone disobeying the rules of the road can lead to some pretty serious consequences.

Soon more traffic will be on the roads along with students walking to school, getting on and off of buses and parents dropping off their kids.

If you're noticing a change in the speed limit around a school you should pay attention as not obeying the signs can have serious consequences says Orange County Precinct Four Constable Matthew Ortego.

Parents should also be aware that police will be heavily monitoring school zones this year he said.

This includes school bus safety.

MORE | School bus safety tips from the Texas DOT

MORE | School zone safety tips from the Texas DOT

If you see flashing lights on a school zone sign or on a bus stopped along the road pay attention.

Speeding through a school zone or not stopping for a school bus can cost you a hefty fine.

Ortego also emphasized the dangers of using your cellphone in a school zone saying he's noticed that distracted driving has been a huge contributor to accidents.

If you have questions about school zone locations and school bus law reach out to your child's school for more information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device