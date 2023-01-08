Out with the old, in with the new for downtown Beaumont as restaurants take over vacant spaces

This revitalization of downtown has been in the works for years. Now it's finally beginning to take shape, in the form of what people seem to love most, food.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Business is picking up in downtown Beaumont and new restaurants are moving in.

The owners of Las Cazuelas, a new Mexican restaurant, has been open for one week and business is booming.

The theme of downtown Beaumont seems to be out with the old and in with the new as two more restaurants are getting ready to make their debut.

Not only are the restaurants excited for this growth, but so are city leaders.

"Well downtown to most cities has always been important because it is a hub of the city, a heartbeat of the city," said Ward 2 Councilman Mike Getz.

"We just thought it was a good place for the restaurant and a lot of people would come here," said Alexa Cepeda, daughter of Las Cazuelas owner.

It's only been a week since the Cepeda family opened Las Cazuelas, and they've seen early success.

"We've been really busy this week," said Magdalena Cepeda, the owner.

Las Cazuelas is one of the three new businesses helping to bring life back to downtown Beaumont.

"Both of them have been restaurants before but the old Spindletop on Crockett Street is being remodeled to Riverfront Grill. It's going to be an upscale steak and seafood restaurant. It's going to really be nice," said Getz.

Just a few blocks over, the restaurant formerly known as Suga's Deep South Cuisine and Jazz Bar is also getting a revamp.

"It's going to be called Hearsay Beaumont. Hearsay is is a franchise that has locations in Galveston and Houston. They are very popular and we are excited," said Getz.

Las Cazuelas doesn't mind the new restaurants joining them in the area.

"We are happy that other restaurants are opening like us so we won't be the only ones new around here," said Alexa Cepeda.

Mayor Roy West is thrilled to see the growth and hopes the community will support these new businesses.

"Sometimes you get familiar with the server and the food, but this is a great time to make sure to expand your circle. Give these new restaurants an opportunity and participate with them," said Mayor West.

Las Cazuelas is open for business. Councilman Getz tells 12News that Riverfront Grill won't be open until September.

It is still unknown when Hearsay will open.