43-year-old pedestrian killed by vehicle in West Orange Thursday night has been identified

WEST ORANGE, Texas — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in West Orange Thursday night July 27, 2023.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on July 27, 2023.)

The scene investigation and information from witnesses at the scene determined that a pickup truck struck 43-year-old Kevin Earl Kirklin.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Western Ave. in West Orange. a little after 9 p.m.

Police confirm the driver of the vehicle involved did stop at the scene to help the victim. No criminal charges are expected to be filed.

Kirklin was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Pct 2. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins.

West Orange Police, Pinehurst Police and West Orange Fire responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

