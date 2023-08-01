Port Neches man pleads guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography

He was indicted in June 2022 on the third degree felony charges.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 25 year-old Port Neches man has pleaded guilty in a Jefferson County courtroom this week to possession of child pornography.

Adam Michael Meaux, 25, was first indicted in June 2022 on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, which is a third degree felony.

He pleaded guilty before Judge Raquel West in Jefferson County's 252nd District Court on Monday to all 10 charges according to court officials.

Meaux has not yet been sentenced on the charges.

In September 2022 prosecutors said he could also have faced charges in another case which they described at the time as an "in-person" case according to file stories.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

