Jury selection underway for man accused of murdering Beaumont father in 2019

​John James Cook Jr. is charged in connection to the murder of Anthony Wilson, 37 on April 11, 2019.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection is underway for a man accused of murdering a Beaumont father in 2019.

John Cook Jr. is charged in connection to the murder of Anthony Wilson, 37.

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beaumont Police responded to the 6800 block of Madrid Drive after receiving a call about a shooting victim.

Responding officers found Wilson lying near a roadway. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later learned three males committed several burglaries in the Dowlen West neighborhood, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Police believe Wilson confronted the suspects, at which point the suspects shot him and stole his truck.

Wilson's truck was in the found abandoned 400 block of Norwalk Lane.

Bryce Bell was 15 when he was arrested in connection with the murder. Even though Bryce Bell was a minor when he was charged, Bell was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Bell was set to stand trial in July 2022 for his involvement in the deadly shooting but plead guilty as jury selection was about to begin.

On November 9, 2022, Bell was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

If Bryce Bell would have stood trial, he could have faced five to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine if he was found guilty. Due to the plea, he faced 30 years at the most.

Jamirious Jantel Gardner and Bernard Bell were also charged in connection with Wilson's murder.

Gardner plead guilty to first-degree felony murder and six counts of burglary of a habitation on Monday, October 31, 2022.

If Gardner had gone through with a trial, he could have been sentenced to anywhere from 5 to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine if found guilty of the murder charge.

Gardner could have also received anywhere from 2 to 20 years in prison and another $10,000 fine if he had been found guilty of the six burglary charges.

Gardner will be sentenced to 10 years collectively for the six burglary charges. The 10-year sentence for murder will run concurrently with the 10-year sentence for the six counts of burglary of a habitation.

Investigators believe Bernard Bell was given a gun used in connection with the 2019 homicide and disposed of or hid it. He was sentenced to almost six years in February 2020.

