Orange County's first health department to open soon, judge says

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County Judge John Gothia says he expects the new Orange County Health Department to open within the next couple of days.
The county was approved for a $1 million grant in August to create a health department, which will be housed in a building off of Strickland Drive.
Orange County residents have used the Hardin County health department for the past 30 years. Gothia told 12News COVID-19 made it difficult to share.
He said they're parting ways for a good cause. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gothia is looking forward to housing vaccines in his own county.
When the health department opens, a vaccine center will be available for those in need. The county hopes to offer COVID-19 testing in the future as well.
More information about the health department and its opening date are expected to be announced soon, according to Gothia.
