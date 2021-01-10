Orange County's first health department to open soon, judge says

The county was approved for a $1 million grant in August to create a health department, which will be housed in a building off of Strickland Drive.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County Judge John Gothia says he expects the new Orange County Health Department to open within the next couple of days.

The county was approved for a $1 million grant in August to create a health department, which will be housed in a building off of Strickland Drive.

Orange County residents have used the Hardin County health department for the past 30 years. Gothia told 12News COVID-19 made it difficult to share.

He said they're parting ways for a good cause. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gothia is looking forward to housing vaccines in his own county.

When the health department opens, a vaccine center will be available for those in need. The county hopes to offer COVID-19 testing in the future as well.

More information about the health department and its opening date are expected to be announced soon, according to Gothia.