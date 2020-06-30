Where can I get a COVID-19 test?

Several testing locations are open across Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With COVID-19 spreading at alarming rates across Texas, more testing options are available.

Some testing centers have seen long lines, with many waiting hours for tests to be administered.

Officials continue to stress the importance of widespread testing in order to better gauge community spread.

The following is a list of testing locations in and around Beaumont.

Beaumont & Southeast Texas

Cristo Rey Church: The National Guard Mobile Testing Team will conduct mobile testing at the Cristo Rey Church at 767 Avenue A from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Testing is free and no registration is required. You must bring identification. MTT results can be found at results.txcovidtest.org.

McCabe-Roberts Avenue UMC: Free COVID-19 testing for those with and without insurance at McCabe-Roberts Avenue UMC located at 1205 Roberts Ave from June 29-July 2. Testing will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kirby Elementary Campus Silsbee: You can register for testing at Kirby Elementary (1205 N 5th St, Silsbee) by visiting TXCOVIDTEST.org or call 512-883-2400. Testing open until July 2. Times: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Upcoming Testing Locations :

July 7 : Plymouth Village

: Plymouth Village July 13 : Northridge Manor

: Northridge Manor July 20 : Stonehurst Apartments

: Stonehurst Apartments July 27: Pointe North

For more information on free COVID-19 testing, call 409-240-1494.

CVS Testin g

CVS has opened COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

The CVS testing sites in Southeast Texas:

2950 North Dowlen Rd, Beaumont

6850 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont

2712 Hwy 365, Nederland

You'll find the complete list of CVS testing sites in Texas here.

Walgreens Testing

Walgreens is offering drive-thru testing at select locations in Texas. Testing is free if you meet criteria established by the CDC.

Pharmacists oversee patients' self-administered COVID-19 test.

You must fill out a screening survey to see if you're eligible. For more information, Walgreens has FAQ on their website.

Rapid COVID-19 Testing

Many physicians in Beaumont and across Southeast Texas are now offering COVID-19 testing in their office. Contact your primary care physician for more information.

Exceptional Emergency Centers: No appointment needed to get tested