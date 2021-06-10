Have you seen him? Orange Police searching for missing man

25-year-old Samarius Anderson was last seen Monday morning.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Officers with the Orange Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to help find a missing man.



Anderson is 5'8" with short black hair and a beard.



He suffers from mental disabilities and is insulin-dependent.

He was last seen wearing an orange jacket and carrying a dark-colored backpack.



Call the Orange Police Department at (409) 883-1026 if you spot him.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

