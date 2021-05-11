Beaumont swears in new city council members at Tuesday ceremony

During the ceremony, W. L. Pate received a standing ovation for his service after current Mayor Becky Ames took the time out to thank him.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Newly-elected Beaumont City Council members were welcomed into their leadership roles on Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony.



A.J. Turner and Chris Durio won the seats that W.L. Pate and Robin Mouton vacated to run for mayor of Beaumont.

Tuesday was a busy day at city hall. Ward Two Councilman Mike Getz, and Ward Three Councilman Audwin Samuel easily won re-election.



Ward One Councilman Taylor Neild didn’t face any challengers and will hold on to his council seat.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Pate received a standing ovation for his service after current Mayor Becky Ames took the time out to thank him.



Pate's At-Large seat will now go to Turner. Randy Feldschau will keep his At-Large position on the council. New council members say they're excited to get to work.

“I'm just glad that the citizens saw fit to elect me to represent them. I've been in Ward Four my whole life, worked in Ward Four, and I'm ready to go to work. I'm really happy right now. I'm still soaking it in, but it's hit me. It's time to go to work. And I’m actually a city council member for Beaumont, Texas,” Durio said.

Right now, there are no women on the Beaumont City Council.

Former Councilwoman Robin Mouton will face businessman Roy West in a runoff for the mayor's seat. That's set for June 19, 2021.