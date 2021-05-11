Kirbyville High School students walk-out in protest over 'personnel matter' involving principal

Some students from the high school marched off campus for 30 minutes and then then marched back onto the school campus.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A protest by students at Kirbyville High School erupted Tuesday morning over a 'personnel matter' involving the principal.

Police were involved to keep the students safe as they marched according to Kirbyville Police chief Paul Brister.

There are no criminal accusations against the principal, Holli Farias, Brister said adding that it is an internal school district matter.

12News reached out to Kirbyville Superintendent Georgia Sayers about the matter.

Farias, who has been principal for three years, was not terminated and is still an employee of the district and will continue to be next year Sayers told 12News.

An assistant principal is stepping in to assume Farias' day to day duties according to Sayers who she could not comment further.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.