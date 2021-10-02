Officials hope to give 500 shots daily at new vaccination hub in Port Arthur's civic center

Officials are reminding everyone that no one without an appointment will receive the vaccine.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Health Department wants to get more shots in more arms with a goal of administering 500 per day at their new vaccine hub.

On Tuesday 12News heard from folks who were more than eager to take their place in line and even those that second thoughts before deciding to roll up their sleeve.

The rules are still in effect and officials are reminding everyone that no one without an appointment will receive the vaccine.

Like many Southeast Texans Robert Johnson is feeling relieved because more COVID-19 doses are finally within arm's reach so to speak..

"I'm glad it's here, Johnson said, "myself and a lot of my co-workers can come right here in their own hometown to get the shot.

Taking a drive to the civic center in Port Arthur was like an answered prayer he told 12News.

"I've just been waiting. I missed the first round," he said.

"When they got to me -- they told me so I made a bee line to come on out and got my shot," he said.

But not everyone was as eager as Johnson to get shot with some being even a little hesitant.

"I was nervous. I was scared. I really was, because I was on the fence about rather or not if I should take it," Fanta Mosley told 12News.

She says after contracting the coronavirus she decided to roll up her sleeve to play it safe.

"I'd rather have something than nothing at all. I have had it and it wasn't a good experience at all," Mosely said.

"And I don't want to go through it again," she aded.

Now it's about doing her part to keep others safe she notes saying "my dad has taken it so I feel a little safer."

These types of stories motivate officials to keep the doors open as long as possible says Port Arthur Health Department director, Judith Smith.

"We know what covid does. So for the vaccine, it is going to be the benefits versus the risk. And right now we feel like it's going to be very beneficial," Smith said Tuesday.

Which vaccine you receive, the Pfizer or the Moderna, is dependent on what the state sends to the region Smith says.

So with the convenience of the location Johnson urges others not to miss their chance to sign up for the vaccine.

Johnson says he doesn't want you to miss your shot.

"I work in the school district and I am around a lot of people & children. \So if the opportunity is here, come."