Hardin County plans to give 300 shots per day at mass COVID-19 vaccination hub

Hardin County's mass vaccination site at Lumberton ISD's Performing Arts Center set a goal of 1,500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by this Friday.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Health departments across Southeast Texas are opening several mass COVID-19 vaccination hubs.

Port Arthur's clinic at the Bob Bowers Civic Center opens tomorrow.

On Monday, Hardin County leaders opened Lumberton ISD's Performing Arts Center as a mass vaccination hub. Several people who were vaccinated shared their thoughts.

For people like Carl Price, the vaccine was one step closer to seeing a familiar face again.

"Well, I'm 69 going on 70, and I have a few medical problems," Carl Price said. "I'm hoping to get around to see my granddaughter a little more."

Price is not the only one who said they are missing a loved one.

"I would love to go visit my dad," Kathi Kohlhofer said. "He is in Pennsylvania. I haven't seen him in over a year, and now I feel safe."

"It was so professional and so easy," she said. "Just perfect."

People who are being vaccinated do need to be under Phase 1A or 1B and be registered on the county's waitlist.

"They have to already be registered," COVID-19 vaccine nurse administrator Amber Meredith said. "We do not do walk-ins."

"Our goal is to get 300 a day, which will be Monday through Friday," she said.

"Really, it's just working with the hubs now," she said. "We want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible."

Although the COVID-19 pandemic altered day-to-day life, Carl and Sally Smith said they hope this shot can bring them closer to people they love.

"We changed our schedule drastically for the last twelve months really," he said. "We're ready to get back to normal and see family, have big groups again."