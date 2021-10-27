National Weather Service Confirms: EF2 tornado ripped through parts of Orange County

We can confirm that no injuries were reported at this home. Roger Erickson with the National Weather Service confirms to 12News that a tornado ripped through this part of Orange County. He said it was an EF2 tornado, bringing with it winds of 120 mph.

You can compare that to category three hurricane in terms of damage potential, according to Erickson. He said it varies on how long these tornados could last.



“They can last anywhere from a minute to the log ones can be underground for an hour,” Erickson said. “Very rare almost never see an hour-long tornado down here, but the most common timeframe is like two to five minutes.”



Erickson said cold fronts can usually help create conditions for severe weather Ike damaging winds, tornadoes, or even large hail.



Erickson and his team are still surveying the area taking a look at the damage this tornado left behind. The National Weather Service is expected to issue a full report Thursday.