Red Cross helping Orange County residents affected by tornado, severe weather

ORANGE, Texas — The American Red Cross is setting up resources to help Orange County residents impacted by Wednesday's severe weather and tornado activity.

Anyone in need of shelter can go to the Red Cross Reception Center at the Cowboy Church. It's located at 673 FM 1078 in Orange. The Red Cross will be there until 10 p.m. Wednesday to meet with those affected and help assess their sheltering needs, according to a news release.

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches for the entire Southeast Texas area Wednesday morning into the afternoon. The worst of the activity moved out of the area before 1 p.m.

Orange County Judge John Gothia issued a Declaration of Disaster for Orange County as of 2 p.m. Tuesday due to the tornado activity that left many residents affected in the area.

More than 6,000 homes are without power in Orange County as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Full news release from The American Red Cross of Southeast and Deep East Texas...

The American Red Cross of Southeast and Deep East Texas is responding to communities impacted by severe weather and tornadoes across the southeastern part of our state. Our workforce is focused on keeping those impacted and themselves safe by practicing social distancing and working with local government agencies to get people the comfort, care and assistance they need.

Anyone affected by the tornado and in need of safe shelter, please go to the Red Cross Reception Center located at the Cowboy Church, 673 FM 1078, Orange, TX 77632. The Red Cross will be there until 10 p.m. meeting with those affected to assess their sheltering needs.

