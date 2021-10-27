Orange County residents affected by tornadoes encouraged to report property damage through TDEM survey

The survey can be filled out online in English and Spanish.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County residents affected by Wednesday morning tornado are asked to report any property damage using the Texas Department of Emergency Management survey.

Information provided in the surveys will help the Texas Division of Emergency Management officials and determine if Orange County meets federal requirements for disaster assistance.

Orange County community members can help the recovery process by filling out the survey, sharing important details and uploading photos of the damage to a business or property.

Reporting damage through iSTAT is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief.

Thousands are without power and a number of homes were damaged Wednesday after tornadoes touched down in Southeast Texas.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado was an F2 with winds of 120 mph. It brought damage and flooding to Orange County.

Orange County Judge John Gothia issued a Declaration of Disaster for Orange County at 2 p.m.

This severe weather can be blamed on a squall line of thunderstorms and a cold front that was forecasted for Wednesday.

The American Red Cross is setting up resources to help Orange County residents impacted by Wednesday's severe weather and tornado activity.