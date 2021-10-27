5 teens arrested after alleged auto-theft leads to chase near Lamar University, 6th suspect at large

Of the five suspects arrested, four were juveniles between the ages of 13 and 16.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for the sixth suspect in an early Wednesday morning robbery that ended in a car and foot chase near Lamar University.

Beaumont Police responded to a call about a possible auto theft at the Gulf Coast Auto Auction located on the 400 block of South 11th Street at 4 a.m.

The caller said about six suspects were attempting to steal vehicles according to a Beaumont Police Department news release. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects were already gone.

About two hours later, an officer saw a vehicle with no headlights traveling at a high rate of speed near 11th Street and Calder Avenue. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and fled, according to the release.

After a short chase, the driver of the vehicle lost control and wrecked near Lamar University. Six male suspects got out of the wrecked vehicle and fled on foot.

Beaumont and Lamar University Police officers worked together and were able to arrest five of the six suspects.

Cornelius Cunningham, 17 of Pearland, was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. Cunningham is charged with evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to jail records. A bond has not been set yet.

The other four suspects, who were all juveniles between the ages of 13 and 16, were arrested and transported to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

BPD Officers Arrest 5 Suspects Following Criminal Activity and Evading

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 3:59 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Gulf Coast Auto Auction located at 450 S. 11th Street in reference to a possible auto thefts in progress. The caller advised that 6-7 suspects were on the property attempting to steal vehicles. When Officers arrived on scene, the suspects were already gone. A BPD Officer located a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed with no headlights near 11th and Calder. The Officer initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle but the driver fled. BPD Officers pursued the fleeing suspects for a short time. The driver of the suspect vehicle lost control near Lamar University where the vehicle wrecked and 6 black male suspects fled on foot. Assisted by Lamar PD, BPD Officers eventually took 5 of the 6 suspects into custody.

Cornelius Cunningham, a 17 year old Pearland resident (pictured below) was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. The other four suspects were all juvenile black males ages 13, 13, 15 and 16. They were all placed under arrest and transported to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.