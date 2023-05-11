Deputies seeking public's help in finding missing Vidor woman last heard from in April

Mallory Danielle Dowers, 37, has not been in contact with her family or friends since April 12, 2023.

VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing Vidor woman.

Mallory Danielle Dowers, 37, has not been in contact with her family or friends since April 12, 2023, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Dowers drives a 2010 silver Honda Pilot SUV with Texas license plate # NMF3763.

Dowers is known to wear ball caps and beanies and is approximately 5’8” tall with dark hair, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She has a large tattoo across her back that appear to be wings, according to the release.

Deputies ask that if you have spoken to Dowers or know her whereabouts, or have any other information, please contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Detective Sgt. Connie Jordan at 409-769-6391.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.