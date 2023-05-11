Driver found stuck on railroad tracks in Orange charged with 3rd DWI

This is the second time in two days that officers in Orange County have had to deal with drivers on railroad tracks.

ORANGE, Texas — A driver in Orange is facing his third DWI after making a wrong turn onto some railroad tracks Wednesday night.

Candelario Reyna was seen at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night driving on the railroad tracks near the North Service Road and Bob Hall Road in Orange according to Sgt. Nick Medina of the Orange Police Department.

By the time officers arrived Reyna had gotten his minivan stuck on the tracks Medina told 12News.

Officers noticed that Reyna, who has two prior DWI convictions, appeared to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and charged with "driving while intoxicated - 3rd offense," which is a second degree felony because of his first two convictions.

The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

This is the second time in two days that officers in Orange County have had to deal with drivers on railroad tracks.

On Tuesday, West Orange Police were involved in a chase in which they say Justin Parker tried to outrun officers by driving on the tracks near the Walmart.

He was arrested shortly after his car slid off the tracks and became stuck.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

