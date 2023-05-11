Two Beaumont men indicted for capital murder in Beaumont home invasion shootout that left 2 dead

The two are accused of committing an early morning home invasion style robbery in April 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The two Beaumont man accused in an April 2023 home invasion robbery that left two men dead have both been indicted on capital murder charges.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Paul Edward Westbrooks Jr., 30 and Dijon Ivory, 29, both of Beaumont, this week on charges of "capital murder by terror threat/other felony."

The two men are accused of committing an early morning home invasion style robbery at a home in the 1800 block of Elgie St on April 10, 2023.

During the robbery, which happened at about 2 a.m. on a Monday morning, the two are accused of fatally shooting Ahmad Hayden, 32 and Roven Dotson, 31.

Ivory was arrested two days later and Westbrooks three days later.

Both are being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where Ivory's bond is $1.7 million and Westbrooks' bond is $2 million.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

