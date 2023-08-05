Body of Toledo Bend man identified after being found Monday in water along shore of reservoir

Deputies are still waiting on a final autopsy report and an official cause of death.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A 54-year-old Toledo Bend man has been identified as being the body found in the water near the shoreline of the Toledo Bend Reservoir on Monday morning.

On Monday at about 7:38 a.m., deputies were notified that a body was found in the water in the 400 Block of Easy St. in Toledo Bend, according to a release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of Jerry Lynn Reynolds, 54, 0f Toledo Bend, near the shore. Game wardens with Texas Parks and Wildlife recovered Reynolds' body.

Newton County Sheriff's Deputies are continuing to investigate his death. They are still waiting on the final autopsy report and a cause of death from the medical examiner's office.

The Toledo Bend Volunteer Fire Department and Allegiance assisted in the recovery effort.

