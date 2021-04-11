Man walking cross-country to spread message of faith undeterred after being struck by car in Beaumont

In 2017 George Ross started a mission."I just felt a calling that I gotta go for a walk," Ross said. It's not just any walk. "I'm going to walk from the east coast to the west coast,” Ross said. “I’m going to sit down and watch the sunset over the western ocean, and I’m going to turn around and walk home." Ross and his dog did more than just walk. “When I’m not around people I’m praying for the cities and the towns and the villages,” Ross said. “I’m walking in that holy spirit comes down and rains on them." Recently, Ross’ journey brought him to Texas.

On October 10, he met Steven Reynolds at Dollar General, and Reynolds posted about that meeting on Facebook.



"Brought me closer to God, he really has, just in the two to ten-minute conversations we had," Reynolds said.



A few hours later Reynolds got a call from a friend.



"He had a sub-dermal hematoma, collapsed lung, chest tube, jacked-up arm. He was in horrible, horrible shape," said nurse Sherry Rose.



Ross spent close to three weeks at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



"And I’m grateful, that this has happened, as negative as most people might take it,” Ross said. "It’s been able for me to share Jesus with so many more people."



Now, he's taking some time to recover with the support of Southeast Texas.



"Just through Facebook, posting, and they somehow fling to it and they want to help out which I think is great,” Reynolds said. “Without even talking to George they don't even know George."



He’s recovering until it's time again.



"The lord tells me it’s time to go again, I’m going to do the same thing I’ve been doing for the past three years. I’m going to put all my faith in him. Yes sir, yes father, and go," Ross said.



Only God knows where Ross will go next. He has been attending some local churches.