Longtime Southeast Texas DJ Jesse Block dies at 53 due to coronavirus-related complications

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas community is mourning the loss of radio legend Jesse Norman Block. He died at age 53 due to health complications related to COVID-19.

The Nederland native will be remembered for his voice that reached many across the Golden Triangle since the 1980s.

Block worked at several radio stations in Southeast Texas such as KAYC 1450 AM, KAYD 97.5 FM, KZZB 95.1 FM, and KQXY 94.1 FM.

He last worked on-air with KAYD 97.5 before working in production for i-Heart Radio for nearly 20 years. Block also studied mass communications at Lamar University from 1989-1994.

His funeral will arrangements have been made at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont. Friends and family are trying to raise funds.

You can donate by contacting the funeral home at (409) 892-5912.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.