Man's body found inside Liberty County home after firefighters extinguish blaze

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire that left one man dead early Thursday morning, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a home structure fire around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at 2371 FM 160 North in Liberty County.

The body of Donald Ray Guillory, 64, was found after firefighters extinguished the blaze. Guillory was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Ronnie Davis.

Guillory lived in the home alone, officials said.

Officials don't know right now what caused the fire. They are investigating to determine a cause, according to the release.

The home appeared to be undergoing partial repairs and there were several possibilities for the point of ignition, Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller said.

