Indian national accused of scamming Beaumont resident out of $20K faces up to 20 years in prison

Prosecutors say the victim sent more than $20,000 in cash through the mail as requested.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An Indian national living in Seattle is facing up to 20 years in prison for scamming an elderly person in Beaumont, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Aakash Gandhi, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud Thursday before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

Prosecutors said Gandhi falsely identified himself as a member of the social security administration when he called a Beaumont resident many times in October 2020.

Gandhi demanded the victim send large sums of cash through the mail so the victim could receive a new social security number and avoid alleged criminal liability, according to the news release.

The elderly Beaumont resident fell for the scam. Prosecutors said the victim sent more than $20,000 in cash through the mail as requested to a UPS store in Seattle.

Gandhi received those packages in Seattle and forwarded a portion of those funds to his co-conspirators, the release says.

“This should serve as a reminder that the U.S. Government will never call and ask you to send cash in the mail,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in the Pacific Northwest.



Gandhi was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 8, 2021. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

“Criminals continue to exploit the elderly and vulnerable populations in search of a profit. [Homeland Security Investigations] is committed to bring these fraudsters to justice and return hard-earned money,” Hammer said.

From a Department of Justice news release…

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).

This U.S. Department of Justice hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim, and identifying relevant next steps.

Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies, and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis.

Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses.

The hotline is staffed 10am-6pm Eastern Time, Monday-Friday. English, Spanish, and other languages are available