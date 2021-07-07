Port Arthur man faces murder charge in connection with shooting death of Bridge City man

Deputies issued a murder warrant for Darius Stevenson on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of Brennon Harlan Lee Flores, 21, of Bridge City.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Port Arthur man is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a Bridge City man who was found dead on Tuesday, according to a Thursday afternoon news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Darius Rashard Stevenson was arrested on Wednesday after the Port Arthur ISD Police Department issued a felony warrant out for his arrest for "possession of a weapon in a prohibited place."

While Stevenson was behind bars, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office secured another warrant for him on an unrelated charge.

Orange County deputies issued a murder warrant for Stevenson on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of Brennon Harlan Lee Flores, 21, of Bridge City.

Sheriff's deputies found Flores dead from a gunshot wound a little after midnight on Tuesday, July 6, in the 1200 block of Shamrock Street near Vidor.

Stevenson is "known for his violent tendencies" and has been on multiple law enforcement agency's radar for his involvement in incidents across Southeast Texas, according to Orange County Sheriff’s deputy Crystal Holmes.

His bond remains at $500,000 for his initial charge, but his bond has not yet been set for the murder charge, jail records show.

Flores left behind a mom and dad, brother and sister, daughter, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and various other family and friends who loved him very much, his sister Autaum Whitaker told 12News.

Whitaker contacted 12News on Wednesday to provide the following statement.

"Brennon was a very spirited wild child that was taken from us way too soon. He had so much potential to be a great contributor to society and sadly, we will never get to see what he could have been. Unfortunately, that chance was stolen away from us and now we will never see his smile or hear his contagious laugh ever again. We are asking for prayers to get through this difficult process and for justice to be served."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

