Port Arthur man arrested on felony warrant for possession of weapon in prohibited place

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The search for a Port Arthur man has come to an end thanks to the joint efforts of Southeast Texas officials.

Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered Wednesday morning to locate Darius Stevenson, 36, of Port Arthur, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy Crystal Holmes.

A felony warrant for possession of a weapon in a prohibited place was filed by Port Arthur Independent School District Police Department Wednesday morning.

Stevenson was arrested the same day in the Walmart parking lot in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway in Groves.

He is booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and his bond is set at $500,000, jail records show.

He's "known for his violent tendencies" and has been on multiple law enforcement agency's radar for his involvement in incidents in the Southeast Texas area, Holmes said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Port Arthur ISD Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Port Arthur Police, Beaumont Police and the U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrest of Stevenson.

