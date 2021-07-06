One dead after early morning shooting in Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — A man has died after law enforcement officials were called to a shooting scene early Tuesday morning in Orange County.
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene in the 1200 block of Shamrock Street in Vidor.
The call came in a little after 12:00 a.m. according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release.
No names are being released at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update with more with more information as it is confirmed.
From an Orange County Sheriff's Office:
On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 shortly after 12:00 A.M. Orange County Deputies responded to the 1200 Block of Shamrock Street in Vidor, Texas in reference to a shooting. Once Deputies arrived on scene they discovered a deceased white male with a single gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no names or other information is being released at this time.