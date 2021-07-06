One dead after early morning shooting in Vidor

Deputies were called to Shamrock Street Tuesday morning, where a man was found with a gunshot wound.

VIDOR, Texas — A man has died after law enforcement officials were called to a shooting scene early Tuesday morning in Orange County.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene in the 1200 block of Shamrock Street in Vidor.

The call came in a little after 12:00 a.m. according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release.

No names are being released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more with more information as it is confirmed.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office:

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 shortly after 12:00 A.M. Orange County Deputies responded to the 1200 Block of Shamrock Street in Vidor, Texas in reference to a shooting. Once Deputies arrived on scene they discovered a deceased white male with a single gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no names or other information is being released at this time.