"It feels like they threw him away" | Damaged headstone opens fresh wounds for grieving widow

Kristin Bob said the knocked down headstone, overgrown grass and misplaced dirt is overshadowing the memory of her husband.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County widow said her husbands damaged gravesite is opening fresh wounds.

Kristin Bob’s husband, Elijah Bob, died almost six years ago.

Elijah Bob is buried at the Live Oak Memorial Park on West Port Arthur Road, in Beaumont, Texas.

Kristin Bob first noticed the damaged headstone weeks ago.

“This is a part of our legacy now,” she said. “Whether we like it or not, this is the place where we come to remember.”

A routine visit to the gravesite turned into an unforgettable event, for all the wrong reasons.

“I lost it,” Kristin Bob said. “I lost it. So much so that when we got ready to leave, I could not even remember how to get of Beaumont. I could not get out fast enough,”

The knocked down headstone, overgrown grass and misplaced dirt is overshadowing the memory of her husband, she said.

The most disheartening issue is the lack of communication from the cemetery, Kristin Bob said.

“I do not know what happened,” she said. “ But, I know they are responsible.”

For weeks, the family has been searching for answers.

“It just feels like they threw him away just because they will not respond,” she said. “I just need them to fix it. I need to know what is going on and what happened. Why is his dirt removed? Is he even still there? I have so many questions.”

On Monday, the cemetery contacted 12news and said in part that they are backed up with work orders due to the weather and an influx of funeral services because of coronavirus related deaths.

November of 2021 will mark six years since Elijah Bob died, but the recent damage to his gravesite has brought back the grief and despair the family felt.

“I know he is not in there,” Kristin Bob said. “I know that it is just a place of peace that the children and I have to go to. It is all we have left. We have each other and that memorial. I just need them to fix it.”

A spokesperson with the cemetery said that they will look into addressing the damage tomorrow, and 12news plans to follow up to see if that happens.