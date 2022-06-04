Lumberton police officer, K9 expected to recover after car strikes police cruiser

It happened near Highway 96 at Walton Road in Lumberton’s north end Friday night.

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Lumberton Police Department is thankful two of its officers left the scene of a Friday night crash with minor injuries.

It happened near Highway 96 at Walton Road in Lumberton’s north end around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup struck a patrol unit with Sgt. Chad Ainsworth and K9 unit Leroy inside.

Troopers believe the driver of the pickup, later identified as Bradley Herrington, 37, of Lumberton, was driving along the west side of Walton Road while Sgt. Ainsworth was traveling east.

After the crash, Herrington was unharmed but troopers said they saw signs of alcohol consumption and conducted a field sobriety test.

Herrington was later taken to the Hardin County Jail and booked on a DWI charge, DPS said.

Herrington bailed out Saturday morning after posting $2,500 bail, according to the Hardin County Jail.

Ainsworth was taken to a nearby hospital and was released early Saturday morning, Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said.

Police said Leroy was limping after the crash, but he's expected to be OK. The K9 officer went home with Ainsworth’s family after the crash, Sullins said.

Sullins said the two officers will be able to go back to work once medically released.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash.

